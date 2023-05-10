MS Dhoni made the whole of Chepauk roar with his big hits as he helped Chennai Super Kings score 167/8 in their 20 overs after batting first against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023. The CSK captain has batted lower down the innings this IPL and although he played just nine balls, that was enough entertainment for the audience at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Dhoni hit two sixes and one four in this nine-ball stay at the crease and the crowd erupted into loud cheers every time the ball cleared the boundary. Ziva and Sakshi Dhoni's Celebration After MS Dhoni's Six During CSK vs DC IPL 2023 Match Is a Must-Watch! (See Pics and Video).

MS Dhoni Innings Video Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)