As time passes by, the anticipation for IPL 2025 increases with fans eagerly waiting to watch their favourite MS Dhoni return to the field for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Now to raise the anticipation even more, CSK on their Instagram have shared a clip of former skipper MS Dhoni undergoing power-hitting drills at Chepauk Stadium just days after the announcement of the IPL 2025 schedule. In the clip, Dhoni could be seen hitting the ball all over the park, and also playing the helicopter shot, lofted drives, and pull-and-hook shots, somewhat giving an idea about what role the franchise legend would adopt this season. Check out MS Dhoni's training session below. CSK IPL 2025 Schedule: Chennai Super Kings' Fixtures in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details.

MS Dhoni Practices Power-Hitting

