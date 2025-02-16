The Indian Premier League season 18 schedule was announced on Sunday. The IPL 2025 season promises to bring many blockbuster action in the opening weekend. Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings will be captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad this season. The five-time champions will begin their IPL 2025 campaign on March 23 in Chennai. CSK will face arch-rivals Mumbai Indians. The five-time champions will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 28. Scroll down for the full IPL 2025 schedule. IPL 2025 Schedule Announced: KKR to Face RCB in Opening Match on March 22, Get Indian Premier League Season 18 Fixtures, Complete Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

IPL 2025 Schedule for Chennai Super Kings

