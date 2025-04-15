It was nostalgic scenes at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow when Chennai Super Kings legend and stand-in captain MS Dhoni smashed a one-handed six during his 26 runs knock of just 11 balls while chasing in the LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match. MS Dhoni struck a full-length delivery from Lucknow Super Giants bowler Shardul Thakur for a six, using just his one hand to smack in over the deep mid-wicket. This was Dhoni's only six in the LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match knock, otherwise, he struck four 4s, while batting at a strike-rate of 236.36. MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube Shine as Chennai Super Kings Beat Lucknow Super Giants By Five Wickets in IPL 2025; Five-Time Champions End Losing Run.

MS Dhoni Hits Six in LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Match:

Muskuraiye...💛#MSDhoni is at the crease & it's GAME ON in Lucknow! 🔥 Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/s4GGBvRcda#IPLonJioStar 👉 #LSGvCSK | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/IWsl7vmlRo — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 14, 2025

