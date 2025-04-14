Chennai Super Kings finally managed to earn a victory in the Indian Premier League 2025, as they beat Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets in the 30th IPL 2025 match. It was sheer vintage scenes at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow as CSK legend and stand-in captain MS Dhoni played the role of a finisher, scoring 26 runs in just 11 balls to hand the Chennai-based franchise a win after five consecutive losses in IPL 2025. Impact player Shivam Dube also scored a 43 not out, while Rachin Ravindra 37 off 22 while chasing in the LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match. In the first innings of the LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match, Rishabh Pant scored a fabulous 63 off just 49 balls, to help LSG post the total of 166/7. CSK took 19.3 overs to chase, totaling 168/5. MS Dhoni Becomes First Player to Complete 200 Dismissals in the Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

