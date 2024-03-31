MS Dhoni turned back clock when he started to take on the Delhi Capitals bowlers straightaway after coming on the crease for the first time in the IPL 2024 season. He raced to a 16-ball 37 by playing some vintage power-packed strokes and by clearing the fence three times. Fans eager to see MS Dhoni's classic boundaries can find them here. Crowd Erupts As MS Dhoni Walks Out to Bat in IPL 2024 For the First Time During DC vs CSK Match in Vizag, Video Goes Viral.

MS Dhoni Boundary Highlights

MS Dhoni Six Video

MS Dhoni Turns Back Clock

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)