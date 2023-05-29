There are no second thoughts about MS Dhoni's fan craze! Wherever MSD goes, fans keep cheering for him. Despite Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final moving to reserve day, CSK fans stayed in Ahmedabad to cheer for their favourite team and captain cool. And it was very much visible when Dhoni entered the Narendra Modi Stadium amid loud cheer. IPL's official twitter handle shared the video and it for sure gives goosebumps. MS Dhoni Becomes First Player to Complete 250 IPL Matches, Achieves Feat During CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final.

Goosebumps Guaranteed!

Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the house! 🏟️ No shortage of energy here in Ahmedabad 🔥🔥 Inching closer to LIVE action 🙌#TATAIPL | #Final | #CSKvGT | @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/HSCrTJJ14W — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)