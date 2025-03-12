MS Dhoni is as reclusive as they come, however, the former team India captain is known to enjoy his time while attending any social gathering as seen during Rishabh Pant's sister Sakshi Pant's sangeet ceremony, where the wicket-keeper batter could be seen shaking a leg along with ex-CSK teammate Suresh Raina, and LSG skipper himself. In a video shared on the social media platform 'X', Dhoni, Raina, and Pant were seen dancing and vibing in a hurdle with other guests at a private function in Mussoorie. Check out the video below. Meanwhile, Dhoni and Pant will be seen in the upcoming IPL 2025 for their respective franchises. MS Dhoni Leaves for Delhi Ahead of Indian Premier League 2025.

Rishabh Pant, Suresh Raina, and MS Dhoni Seen Dancing Together

Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina dancing at Rishabh Pant's sister's sangeet ceremony 🕺🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/pw232528w8 — Sandy (@flamboypant) March 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)