The IPL 2026 auction had a good depth of uncapped wicketkeeper-batters in the auction and the teams left no stones unturned to pounce on the opportunity. Lucknow Super Giants went after Mukul Choudhary and secured his services for a good price of INR 2.60 Crore. Soon after Kolkata Knight Riders showed their interest on Tejasvi Singh Dahiya after losing the bid for Kartik Sharma and secured the Delhi cricketer for INR 3.00 Crore. Who Is Prasanth Veer? Know All About the Joint Most Expensive Uncapped Player in Indian Premier League History Brought For INR 14.20 Crore By CSK in IPL 2026 Auction.

Mukul Choudhary Signed By LSG

Mukul Choudhary is SOLD to @LucknowIPL for INR 2.60 Cr#TATAIPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2025

Tejasvi Singh Dahiya Gets Sold to KKR For INR 3 Crore

Tejasvi Singh is SOLD to @KKRiders for INR 3 Cr#TATAIPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IPL ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)