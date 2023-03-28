MS Dhoni's fans in Chennai are indeed giving him a lot of love and they were once again in attendance, in numbers, as the Chennai Super Kings captain walked out to bat during training at the Chepauk stadium. Being greeted by 'Dhoni Dhoni' chants, Dhoni smoked one on the leg side, after which the crowd broke out into loud cheers. CSK and Dhoni will be in action on the first day of IPL 2023 when his side travel to Ahmedabad to face defending champions Gujarat Giants. MS Dhoni Walks in to Bat Amid ‘Dhoni, Dhoni’ Chants During CSK Practice Ahead of IPL 2023 (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni Hits Big Shot During CSK Training at Chepauk

