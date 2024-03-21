Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has paid tribute to former Indian captain and wicket-keeper MS Dhoni. MSD handed over the captaincy of the franchise to young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is set to lead the team in IPL 2024. Pathan also gave his best wishes to Gaikwad. 'Thank You Thala': Netizens React As MS Dhoni Hands Over CSK Captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad Ahead of IPL 2024

Irfan Pathan Pays Tribute To MS Dhoni

In the ever-expanding galaxy of cricket, MS Dhoni’s legacy as CSK’s leader shines bright, akin to a supernova, illuminating the path for the franchise with unparalleled brilliance and allure. His leadership will be remembered for decades to come. Good luck Ruturaj for your new… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 21, 2024

