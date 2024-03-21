Veteran wicketkeeper MS Dhoni will not be leading Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2024 and has been replaced by Ruturaj Gaikwad. MSD has led CSK to five IPL titles but will be playing as a player in the upcoming edition of the tournament. The IPL 2024 is also being considered as the final cash-rich league season of MS Dhoni. The fans on social media are coming up with various reactions to the development, some of them are mentioned below: Ruturaj Gaikwad Replaces MS Dhoni As CSK Captain Ahead of IPL 2024

Thank you Captain MS Dhoni We will never forget your contribution • Champions in IPL 2010 • Champions in IPL 2011 • Champions in IPL 2018 • Champions in IPL 2021 • Champions in IPL 2023#MSDhoni | #IPL2024pic.twitter.com/5RfrdpjWyQ — 𝑃𝑖𝑘𝑎𝑐ℎ𝑢☆•° (@11eleven_4us) March 21, 2024

