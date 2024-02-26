Khalsa Jatha British Isles (Central Gurdwara, London) is established in 1908 and is known as one of the oldest Sikh institutions in the western hemisphere. President of Khalsa Jatha Gurpreet Singh Anand recently shared a photo of Indian Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the UK Khalsa Jatha. The picture went viral, with fans claiming that the picture is not a recent one. Gurpreet Singh Anand had shared pics of Dhoni’s visit to the premises in 2022 also. It seems that the President of Khalsa Jatha shared pic again. Chennai Super Kings skipper, MS Dhoni was recently seen preparing for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Chennai Super Kings Toasts 16 Years With MS Dhoni Ahead of IPL 2024, See Instagram Post.

President of Khalsa Jatha British Isles Gurpreet Singh Anand Shared MS Dhoni’s Picture

Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the @khalsajatha. pic.twitter.com/rDGHMHPPXq — Gurpreet Singh Anand (@ustaadji) February 25, 2024

