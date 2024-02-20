The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took to Instagram and shared a post as Captain Cool completes 16 Years with the team. Dhoni first joined CSK back in 2008. From then Dhoni went on to win five IPL titles with CSK and is considered as one of the greatest skippers in IPL. Dhoni has also started his preparations ahead of the IPL 2024 season. We can another cracking season from Captain Cool. Chennai Super League Unveil New Jersey Ahead of IPL 2024 (See Pics and Video).

See Instagram Post Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)