Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami received the prestigious Arjuna Award on January 09, 2024 for his exceptional performances with the Indian Cricket Team in 2023. Despite playing much fewer games than his counterparts, Mohammed Shami came out in flying colours in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, finishing the competition as the highest wicket taker and playing a big role in powering India to the final. Virat Kohli congratulated Shami on Instagram, commenting 'Mubarak Ho Lala' on the picture of him receiving the award. Fans loved their friendship and made the comment viral on social media. Mohammed Shami, Ojas Pravin, Sheetal Devi and Others Receive Arjuna Award 2023 From President Droupadi Murmu.

Virat Kohli Congratulates Mohammed Shami

Virat Kohli congratulated Shami for getting the Arjuna Award....!!! pic.twitter.com/YGpm3Prj7T — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 9, 2024

Mubarak Ho Lala

Virat Kohli Congratulates Mohammed Shami (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)