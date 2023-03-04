The opening match of the WPL 2023 between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants saw the former clinch a massive victory by a margin of 143 runs. Gujarat Giants opted to bowl first after winning the toss and put in Harmanpreet Kaur's side to bat first. Mumbai Indians unleashed their power packed batting on the Gujarat bowlers instantly. Hayley Matthews started the assault which was then carried forward by Harmanpreet Kaur (65 off 30) and Amelia Kerr (45 off 24). Harmanpreet specially, came out in her best version and knocked the bowlers all around the park and helped Mumbai post a massive total of 207/5. Gujarat Giants batter had no reply to such a huge score. After captain Beth Mooney walked-off injured, they crumbled like a pack of cards and finished their innings on 64, sustaining a defeat by a mammoth margin. Youngster Saika Ishaque impressed with the ball picking up 4 wickets for 11 runs.

Mumbai Indians Bag First Victory of WPL 2023

