Rohit Sharma experienced a special moment as he walked out to bat in the MI vs DC IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, May 21. This was the first time that he played at the venue, his home ground, after the stand named after him was unveiled on May 16. A picture of Rohit Sharma walking out to bat with the 'Rohit Sharma Stand' in the background has gone viral on social media. Unfortunately for the Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma failed to make a mark with the bat as he was dismissed for five runs off as many deliveries. Mustafizur Rahman picked up his wicket, ending his stay at the crease. Suryakumar Yadav Equals Temba Bavuma's Record of Most Consecutive 25+ Scores in Men's T20s, Achieves Feat During MI vs DC IPL 2025 Match.

Rohit Sharma Walks Out to Bat With 'Rohit Sharma Stand' in Background

Rohit Sharma in front of Rohit Sharma stand 💙 🥹. pic.twitter.com/NceQ7Qx6dF — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) May 21, 2025

