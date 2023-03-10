Mumbai Indians have released their new jersey ahead of IPL 2023. The five-time champions' new kit has kept the traditional features intact, with blue as the base colour and golden stripes on the shoulders and sides. This jersey features a unique design as a pattern on the jersey, which captures the essence of Mumbai. Gujarat Titans New Jersey for IPL 2023 Unveiled, Defending Champions' Kit to Feature 'Star' Above Team Logo (See Pics and Video).

Mumbai Indians New Jersey

मुंबईची 𝗷𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲𝘆 with मुंबईची 𝗳𝗲𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴… now 𝕃𝕀𝕍𝔼💙 🛒 Available only on MI Shop 🔢 Customise with your name & number 🖥️ Buy now: https://t.co/fxEh1tLtmf#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians MI TV pic.twitter.com/yG83pIHc9m — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 10, 2023

MI Jersey for IPL 2023 Pics:

Another Pic

Mumbai Indians jersey for IPL 2023. pic.twitter.com/gV6TNK8IBd — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 10, 2023

