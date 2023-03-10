Gujarat Titans have unveiled their new jersey for IPL 2023. This jersey features a 'star' above the team logo, indicating they have won one IPL title. Besides this, the basic design of this kit is pretty much the same as in 2022. The base colour is dark blue with thunder-like patterns on the shoulders and sides. Hardik Pandya's side won the title in 2022, which was their debut year in the Indian Premier League. Lucknow Super Giants New Jersey for IPL 2023 Unveiled (See Pics and Video).

Gujarat Titans New Jersey for IPL 2023:

Gujarat Giants New Jersey Pic

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)