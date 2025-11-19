Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Ireland National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Bangladesh and Ireland will take on each other in the second Test of the two-match BAN vs IRE 2025 Test series. From Sylhet, the action will now move to Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka where the BAN vs IRE 2nd Test 2025 will be played. The hosts have a 1-0 lead heading into the BAN vs IRE 2nd Test 2025 after having secured a massive victory by an innings and 47 runs. The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh National Cricket Team put up an emphatic performance, one that saw them score 587/8 in their first innings and it was more than enough for them to go 1-0 up in the two-game series. Ireland, on their part, need to be at their absolute best across all departments if they are to recover from that setback and produce a favourable result. Bangladesh vs Ireland Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 2nd Test 2025 and Who Will Win BAN vs IRE Test?

The BAN vs IRE 2nd Test 2025 is a special one for Mushfiqur Rahim as it will be his 100th appearance in the longest format of the game. The wicketkeeper-batter has been one of the longest-serving members of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team, especially in Tests and he will become the first from his country to attain his landmark. The track at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka is expected to provide a lot of assistance to spin bowlers and Bangladesh can be backed to produce another dominant performance. BAN vs IRE 1st Test 2025: Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Najmul Hossain Shanto Score Centuries As Bangladesh Decimate Ireland by Innings and 47 Runs in Sylhet

Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd Test 2025 Match Details

Match BAN vs IRE 2nd Test 2025 Date Wednesday, November 19 Time 9:00 AM IST Venue Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no live telecast in India

When is Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd Test 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Bangladesh will lock horns with Ireland in the second Test of the two-match BAN vs IRE 2025 Test series. Day 1 of the BAN vs IRE 2nd Test 2025 will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka and it will start at 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd Test 2025?

Unfortunately, no one has the broadcasting rights for the BAN vs IRE in India. Therefore, fans will not be able watch BAN vs IRE 2nd Test 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For the Bangladesh vs Ireland 2025 series live streaming viewing option, scroll down.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd Test 2025?

Despite there being no live telecast available in India of the BAN vs IRE 2025 Test series, fans do have an online viewing option. Those interested in watching BAN vs IRE live streaming can do so on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Bangladesh are expected to dominate and will emerge victorious, securing a 2-0 series whitewash over Ireland.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2025 08:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).