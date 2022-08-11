Mysore Warriors and Gulbarga Mystics will face off against each either in match 10 of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2022 tournament. The clash will be played at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore on August 11, 2022 (Thursday). Star Sports channels will telecast the game while the FanCode app will provide live streaming.

Warriors take on Mystics in a ⭐-studded affair! 💥 Which player are you looking forward to 🧐 in tonight's #MaharajaTrophy ⚔️? pic.twitter.com/FovQrTSBLm — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)