Rahul Dravid's son, Samit Dravid went unsold in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy 2025 auction which took place on July 15, 2025. Samit played for Mysore Warriors in the 2024 edition of the Maharaja Trophy. The Warriors went on to lift the title but Samit's performance was not upto the mark. In seven matches, the 19-year-old batter scored just 82 runs at an average of 11.71, with a strike rate of 113.89. He was dropped eventually and his poor performance ensured that he goes unsold in the 2025 edition auction. Rahul Dravid's Younger Son Anvay Dravid Scores Century During Punjab vs Karnataka Vijay Merchant Trophy 2024–25 Quarterfinal Match.

Samit Dravid Goes Unsold in KSCA Maharaja Trophy 2025 Auction

Samit Dravid goes unsold in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Trophy auction. He scored 82 runs in 7 outings last season. May come back in the accelerated auction later today. — Yashodhan Nakhare (@yashnakhare) July 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)