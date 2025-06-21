Bangladesh national cricket team Test captain Najmul Hossain Shanto became the second overseas player after Brian Lara to hit centuries in both innings of a Test match. Najmul Hossain Shanto achieved this elusive milestone during the first Test against the Sri Lanka national cricket team at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. Previously, West Indies great Brian Lara slammed back-to-back centuries at the SSC in 2001 against Sri Lanka. Najmul Hossain Shanto Becomes First Bangladesh Captain To Score Back-to-Back Test Tons in a Match, Achieves Feat During SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025.

Elusive Feat by Najmul Hossain Shanto

Najmul Hossain Shanto becomes the second overseas player to score hundreds in each innings in Sri Lanka. Brian Lara is the other. He made 221 and 130 at SSC in 2001. Still, West Indies lost by ten wickets. — Rex Clementine (@RexClementine) June 21, 2025

