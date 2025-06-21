Najmul Hossain Shanto is enjoying a purple patch, which the batter utilised in the ongoing SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025, becoming the first Bangladesh captain to hit back-to-back centuries in a match. Shanto, who struck 148 in the first innings, slammed another ton in the second, making him create history for Bangladesh cricket, and the first skipper to achieve this feat since Virat Kohli in 2014. This also levels Shanto with former captain Shakib Al Hasan's record of the second-most Test tons (4) for the Bangladesh national cricket team as a leader. Shanto reached his landmark hundred on Day 5 of the SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025, and remained unbeaten on 125 as Bangladesh declared their second innings on 285/6 with a lead of 295. SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025: Angelo Mathews Receives Guard of Honour From Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Players (Watch Video).

Najmul Hossain Shanto Creates History

