Nandre Burger gave Trent Boult a traditional welcome as the New Zealand fast bowler joined the Rajasthan Royals camp ahead of IPL 2024. Burger, one of Rajasthan Royals' new recruits, was seen greeting Boult by applying a 'tilak' on his forehead. Boult was signed by Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 and has made himself a crucial member of the team in the past two seasons. Burger was roped in by the inaugural IPL champions for a sum of Rs 50 lakh at the auction last year and the South African will look to make a mark in his debut season. Kumar Sangakkara Suggests Rajasthan Royals Players To Throw Bottles in Dustbins After Drinking Water As They Train Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Nandre Burger Welcomes Trent Boult the Traditional Way

When Burger said 𝘒𝘺𝘢 𝘉𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘺 𝘗𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘤?⚡️😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/ptBUz7mx2K — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 17, 2024

