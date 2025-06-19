The Nepal national cricket team registered a comfortable six-wicket victory over the Netherlands national cricket team in the fifth match of the ongoing Scotland T20I Tri-Series 2025 June 19. Batting first, the Netherlands posted a competitive target of 174-7 in 20 overs. Opener Michael Levitt played a fantastic knock of 86 off 53 deliveries, including six fours and five sixes. Towards the end, Roelof van der Merwe (36*) and Aryan Dutt (17*) helped the Dutch to cross the 170-run mark. With the ball, Karan KC bagged two wickets. While chasing, Kushal Bhurtel top scored with 65 off 51 deliveries with the help of six fours. Bhim Sharki (27), Aarif Sheikh (39*) and Dipendra Singh Airee (16*) chipped in valuable runs with the bat as Nepal registered a crucial victory in the ongoing Scotland T20I Tri-Series 2025. Netherlands Beat Nepal in Third Super Over After Tri-Series Match Ends in A Tie.

Nepal Beat Netherlands by Six Wickets

🛡️ 𝗥𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗼𝘀 𝗥𝘂𝗻 𝗜𝘁 𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻! 🇳🇵 Nepal seal a 6-wicket win over the Dutch in style! 👊#NepalCricket pic.twitter.com/HdK5HJ4Xl6 — CAN (@CricketNep) June 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)