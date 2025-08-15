The Nepal National Cricket Team suffered a 42-run defeat to Northern Territory Strike in the fifth match of the Top End T20 Series 2025 in Darwin on Friday, August 15. Batting first, the Australian team posted a solid 177/8, riding on a 34-ball 51 from the bat of D'Arcy Short and Tom Andrews' 32*. For the Nepal National Cricket Team, ace spinner Sandeep Lamichhane scalped three wickets while conceding 38 runs in his four overs. In response, Rohit Paudel and co had a forgettable performance with the bat. The Nepal top-order was sent back to the pavilion with the first six overs of the second innings when they were left reeling at 25/3. Kushal Malla scored 34 runs while Gulsan Jha hit 26, but that was not enough as the Nepal National Cricket Team were restricted to 135/8. For Northern Territory Strike, Kane Richardson took two wickets while Matt Hammond emerged as the best bowler with figures of 3/21. Nepal National Cricket Team's Schedule For Australia Tour 2025 Announced; Check Fixtures of Rhinos In Top End T20 Series at Darwin.

Nepal Suffers Defeat to Northern Territory Strike

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)