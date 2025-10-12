The Super 6 stage of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 will see the Nepal national cricket team lock horns against the United Arab Emirates national cricket team in match 2 on Sunday, October 12. The NEP vs UAE T20I will be held at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) and will begin at 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, fans will not have a live telecast viewing option of the Nepal vs United Arab Emirates match on their TV channels in India due to the lack of a broadcast partner. Although they will have a live streaming viewing option as they can watch NEP vs UAE on FanCode, mobile app, and website, but will need either a match pass (Rs 19) or a tour pass (Rs 59). Nepal Qualify For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Asia & East Asia Pacific Regional Qualifiers Super Six; Rohit Paudel and Co Secure Clinical 5-Wicket Victory Against Japan to Enter Next Round.

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025

🏎️ El Clásico on the Super 6 track 🚦 🇳🇵Nepal 🆚 🇦🇪 UAE | Today | 4:15 PM#NepalCricket pic.twitter.com/7kXTB6ctO3 — CAN (@CricketNep) October 12, 2025

