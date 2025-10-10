Nepal continue their strong run in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Asia & East Asia Pacific Regional Qualifiers as they defeat Japan by five wickets to make their place in the Super Six. Japan batted first in the game and posted a score of 131/6. Kendel Fleming scored a half-century. Chasing it, Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel and Gulsan Jha chipped in as Nepal completed a clinical victory. Nepal already won a game against Kuwait and now with two victories, they are in the next round. They are now one step closer to take their spot in the ICC T20 World Cup 2025. Nepal Beat Kuwait by 58 Runs in ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025; Kushal Bhurtel and Bowlers Shine As NEP Secure Comprehensive Win.

Nepal Qualify For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Asia & East Asia Pacific Regional Qualifiers Super Six

