Netherlands have qualified for the ICC World Cup 2023 after a sensational four-wicket victory over Scotland in a Super Six match on Thursday, July 6. Bas de Leede starred with a brilliant knock of 123 runs as he powered the Dutchmen with them, completing a 278-run chase in 42.5 overs. The Netherlands, for the record, needed to score these runs in 44 overs to overlap Scotland in the points table and de Leede's knock proved to be the difference-maker. They just joined Sri Lanka to qualify for the ICC World Cup in India, which starts on October 5. Earlier, Bas de Leede had also taken a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

Netherlands Beat Scotland, Qualify for ICC World Cup 2023

