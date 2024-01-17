New Zealand has defeated Pakistan in the 3rd T20I 2024 and has named the five-match series to themselves. While batting first New Zealand posted a total of 224 runs at the loss of seven wickets in which Finn Allen went on to score a massive 137 runs in just 62 balls. Finn Allen smashed 16 sixes and five fours in his knock of 137 runs. While chasing the total Pakistan had a bad start but was taken care of by Babar Azam as he went on to score 58 runs in just 37 balls but these were not enough to pull Pakistan through. New Zealand now leads the five-match T20I series by 3-0. Pakistan Cricket Board Seeks Ministry Approval for Organising T10 League.

New Zealand Beat Pakistan by 45 runs

