Nicholas Pooran continues his run of great form in the IPL 2023 as he scores his second fifty of the season, this time in just 28 deliveries. Coming into bat in a crisis situation of 73/5, Pooran counter-attacked the dangerous looking KKR spinners to put some pressure on them and force them to make some poor decisions.

