Nicholas Pooran starred with a sensational hundred as MI New York beat Seattle Orcas by seven wickets to win the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket on Monday, July 31. The left-hander lit up the Grand Prairie stadium with his batting fireworks as he scored his century off just 40 balls. He eventually finished with an unbeaten knock of 137 runs off only 55 balls as MI New York chased down a stiff 184-run target posted by Seattle Orcas with 24 balls to spare. Fastest Hundred in MLC 2023: Nicholas Pooran Scores Century off 40 Balls During MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Final.

MI New York Win MLC 2023 Title

History in the making! 🌟 MI New York triumphs as the first-ever MLC champions! 🏏 🎉 #MLCFinal #MLC2023 pic.twitter.com/kF7gUOI5CB — Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)