Nicholas Pooran has set the Major League Cricket 2023 final match on fire with a dazzling century that has come off just 40 balls. Batting in a high-pressure final while chasing a stiff total, the West Indies left-hander smoked the ball to all ends of the park and brought up his hundred off just 40 balls. This is the fastest century of the tournament and it has overtaken the magnificent effort by Orcas' Heinrich Klaasen, who had gotten to the three-figure mark in 41 balls earlier in the competition. Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo Involved in Hilarious Banter Post MI New York vs Texas Super Kings MLC 2023 Challenger Match (Watch Video).

Nicholas Pooran Slams 40-Ball Century

NICHOLAS POORAN!💙🥶🫡 "A GRAND CENTURY AT GRAND PRAIRIE" JUST FORTY BALLS! pic.twitter.com/GD400Rnxv6 — Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 31, 2023

