The NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 has been called off after relentless rain at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, paused the game, with no chance of resumption at the stipulated time. At first, the toss got delayed. But, with the skies getting cleared, hosts New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl. A match shortened to 18 overs per side was played for just the first 2.1 overs (13 balls). The Aussies scored 16/1, as Travis Head was the lone wicket, scoring five off three balls. Jacob Duffy had picked his wicket. Captain Mitchell Marsh was not out (9 off 8), along with Matt Short (2 off 2). With this match ending in no result, Australia continues to lead the three-match T20I series 1-0. The Black Caps can now only draw level in this series after winning the third ODI on October 4, else the Aussies will take the trophy. Ish Sodhi Surpasses Tim Southee To Become New Zealand's Most Capped T20I Player, Achieves Feat During NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025.

Match Abandoned Due to Rain: NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025

Not to be this evening. Australia retain the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy. #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/PgUGhNEpA6 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 3, 2025

