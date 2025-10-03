Spinner Ish Sodhi attained a new feat in T20Is for New Zealand, as the bowler surpassed Tim Southee to become the most capped Kiwi player in T20 Internationals. Sodhi, who has been named in the New Zealand XI for NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025, will be featuring in his 127th T20I, while Southee appeared in 126. In 126 T20Is, Sodhi has claimed 150 wickets for BlackCaps with four four-wicket hauls between 2013 and 2025, and is also the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the 20-over international format. Australia Defeats New Zealand by Six Wickets in NZ vs AUS 1st T20I 2025; Tim Robinson’s Century Goes in Vain As Mitchell Marsh’s Heroics Help Visitors Take 1–0 Lead.

Ish Sodhi Creates History

Ish Sodhi 127* Tim Southee 126 Martin Guptill 122 Mitchell Santner 114* Ross Taylor 102 Ish Sodhi becomes the most capped BLACKCAPS player in T20 cricket 🫡#NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/iAUEfYPmJ5 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 3, 2025

