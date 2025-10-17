The Oman national cricket team will face the Japan national cricket team in Super 6 match 11 of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 on Friday, October 17. The Oman vs Japan Super 6 clash will be held at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) and will start at 11:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, fans will not have a live telecast viewing option of the OMN vs JPN match on their TV channels in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, they will have a live streaming viewing option as they can watch Oman vs Japan on FanCode, mobile app, and website, but will need either a match pass (19 INR) or a tour pass (59 INR). UAE Qualify for ICC T20 World Cup 2026; Alishan Sharafu and Muhammad Waseem Help United Arab Emirates Beat Japan in T20 WC Asia & EAP Qualifier 2025

