The United Arab Emirates national cricket team registered a dominating eight-wicket win against the Japan national cricket team in the Super Six game in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 on Thursday, October 16. Batting first, Japan were restricted to 116-9 in 20 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Wataru Miyauchi played an unbeaten knock of 45 runs. With the ball, Haider Ali scalped three wickets. In response, captain Muhammad Waseem (42) and Alishan Sharafu (46) helped the UAE chase down a 117-run target in 12.1 overs. With this victory, the UAE cricket team earned qualification for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 tournament. UAE Beat Qatar by Seven Wickets in ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025; Alishan Sharafu's Unbeaten Half-Century Help United Arab Emirates Register Easy Win.

UAE Earn Qualification for ICC T20 World Cup 2026

BREAKING: UAE EARN QUALIFICATION FOR ICC MEN'S T20 WORLD CUP 2026! 🇦🇪🫡 Congratulations to the men's team on their outstanding victory over Japan in Muscat today - the win has SEALED UAE's spot in next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Haider Ali, Muhammad Arfan, Alishan… pic.twitter.com/FlMsFCQeDg — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) October 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (UAE Cricket Official). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)