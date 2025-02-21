Oman national cricket team are set to lock horns again with the USA national cricket team, in the second match of the three-match T20I series. The Oman vs USA 1st T20I 2025 ended with the USA earning a comfortable seven wickets win. The Oman vs USA 2nd T20I 2025 will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 21. Unfortunately, spectators in India cannot watch the Oman vs USA T20I live telecast as the game has no official broadcasters in India. Fans in India can however tune into the Fancode app and website for online viewing options of the Oman vs USA T20I live streaming, after paying a subscription fee. USA Cricket Team Players Enjoy ‘Pani Puri’ Flavors in Anand Gujarat (Watch Video).

Oman vs USA 2nd T20I 2025 Live:

It’s time for #TeamUSA’s 2nd T20i against Oman! 👊 🏏 USA 🆚 Oman ⏰ 6:00am PST | 8:00am CST | 9:00am EST 📍 Al Amerat Cricket Ground 📲 Match will be streaming on YouTube. Stay tuned for the link! #USAvOMAN pic.twitter.com/WF8Ar6Y8GV — USA Cricket (@usacricket) February 21, 2025

