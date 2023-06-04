Shane Warne might not be with us anymore, but 30 years on, his 'ball of the century' still continues to amaze and enthral fans. On this day in 1993, the former legendary leg-spinner produced a gem of a delivery that pitched on leg stump and spun to take out the off-stump. Mike Gatting, the batter, was left stunned as Warne set off on his celebrations. MS Dhoni Spotted After Knee Surgery in Mumbai; CSK Captain's Picture Goes Viral.

Shane Warne Bowls 'Ball of the Century'

It's been 30 years. Relive the Ball of the Century by Shane Warne-bowled to Mike Gatting in Old Trafford, Manchester on 3rd June, 1993. Video Courtesy: Channel Nine Wide World of Sport | Youtube#shanewarne #Cricket #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/FyOgXTPwxk — Playota (@playotaapp) June 4, 2023

