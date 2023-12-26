Australia took on Pakistan in the second of the three-Test series at Melbourne starting from December 26, Boxing Day. The Shane Warne Legacy Foundation used the Boxing Day Test at the MCG to test 23,000 Australians for heart conditions, in honour of the former spinner, who died of a heart attack in March 2022. Warne's son, Jackson Warne visited the commentary box on Day 1 of the 2nd Test and talked about the Shane Warne Legacy Heart Tests which is a non-invasive test for free, helping many people. Shane Warne Legacy and Cricket Australia to Provide Free Heart Check-Ups to Pay Tribute to Late Cricketing Legend During AUS vs PAK Boxing Day 2023 Test Match.

Shane Warne's Son Jackson Warne Joins Commentary Team During AUS vs PAK 2nd Test 2023

Great to have Jackson Warne join us to talk about the Shane Warne Legacy Heart Tests happening in and around the MCG. More about it ➡️ https://t.co/BGeScxTXZX pic.twitter.com/oKJhmgNnbq — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)