MS Dhoni was spotted in Mumbai after his successful knee surgery. The CSK captain played through a knee injury in IPL 2023, which his team went on to win. And after a successful campaign, Dhoni underwent surgery at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. Picture of the CSK captain enjoying a meal with another man has gone viral on social media. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Shubman Gill Attend Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup 2022-23 Final At Wembley Stadium Ahead of WTC Final.

MS Dhoni Spotted After Knee Surgery in Mumbai

MS Dhoni at Mumbai. He is doing fine after the Knee Surgery. pic.twitter.com/NBR8Z0BViu — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 4, 2023

