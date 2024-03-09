Ravichandran Ashwin made his place among the greats in Test cricket with a five-wicket haul during the India vs England 5th Test in Dharamshala on March 9. The ace off-spinner has now become only the third player in Test cricket history to take a five-wicket haul in his 100th Test match, like Muralitharan and Warne had done in their respective careers. This was also Ashwin's 36th five-wicket haul in Test cricket, the most for India going past the great Anil Kumble. Ravi Ashwin Surpasses Anil Kumble To Take Most Five-Wicket Hauls for India in Tests, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024.

Ravi Ashwin Joins Shane Warne, Muttiah Muralidharan

Ravichandran Ashwin joins spin legends Muttiah Muralidaran, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble as the only bowlers to bag a five-wicket haul in their 100th Test. One away from being the first to a 10w-match haul in his 100th Test. #INDvENG — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) March 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)