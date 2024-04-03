The West Indies Cricket Board have remembered the T20 World Cup 2016 final win against England in which batsman Carlos Braithwaite smashed four sixes in the last over to English all-rounder Ben Stokes. It was on April 3, 2016, when the Callipso Kings defeated England to win their second T20 World Cup title. Apart from Braithwaite's four sixes, the match is also remembered for its last moments when former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop who was on air during the match, said, "Carlos Braithwaite, Carlos Braithwaite, remember the name." LSG Head Coach Justin Langer’s Special ‘Fenta’ Message for Shoaib Akhtar Amidst Mayank Yadav’s Success in IPL 2024 (Watch Video)

