The England National Cricket Team secured a close four-wicket win over the West Indies National Cricket Team in the second T20I of the three-match series at the County Ground in Bristol on Sunday, June 8. With this victory, England has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. Batting first, the West Indies posted a competitive score of 196-6 in 20 overs. Captain Shai Hope top-scored with 49 runs. Johnson Charles made 47 runs. With the ball, speedster Luke Wood bagged two wickets. While chasing a stiff target, wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler scored 47 runs. Captain Harry Brook (34) and Tom Banton (30*) played brilliant knocks that guided the Three Lions to a close win. The third T20I between both nations will be played on June 10 in Southampton. Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd Smack Five Sixes Against Leg-Spinner Adil Rashid’s Over During ENG vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 (Watch Video).

A Four-Wicket Win For England

IT20 series win secured! 🔒 Victory in Bristol 🙌 Banton and Jacks see us home 👏 Match Centre: https://t.co/sTqeNSb1Ui pic.twitter.com/q27CXG8YXb — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)