In a brutal display of batting, West Indies national cricket team power hitters Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd smashed five sixes in an over against veteran leg-spinner Adil Rashid during the second T20I against the England national cricket team at the County Ground in Bristol on Sunday, June 8. The incident happened during the 19th over of the first innings. Holder smashed the first deliveries for big maximums. The veteran took a single on the fourth delivery. Romario Shepherd faced the last two deliveries and hammered towering sixes. Adil Rashid conceded 31 runs in the 19th over. Rashid's expensive over helped West Indies post a competitive target of 197 runs for the hosts. ENG vs WI 1st T20I 2025: Liam Dawson, Jos Buttler Shine As England Beat West Indies by 21 Runs.

Massive Strikes by Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd

