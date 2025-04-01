Dwayne Bravo slammed Cricket West Indies (CWI) after they removed Rovman Powell as T20I captain of the West Indies national cricket team. The CWI announced a change in leadership of the T20I side with Shai Hope being named the new captain. In a scathing message on Instagram, the former West Indies all-rounder called it 'one of the worst decisions ever' and said that this move showed that the 'injustices towards players' continued. As a former player and a fan of WI cricket. This is easily one of the worst decisions ever @ravipowell52 taking over captaincy when our T20 team was in 9th spot and was able to move up to 3rd sport in the rankings and this is how you guys repay him. The bad treatment towards players when would it Stop!" Dwayne Bravo is the mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2025, a franchise of which Rovman Powell is a part. Dwayne Bravo Reveals He Consulted MS Dhoni Before Accepting Offer to Become KKR's Mentor for IPL 2025 (Watch Videos).

Dwayne Bravo Slams Cricket West Indies

