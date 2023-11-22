Chris Gayle is currently playing in the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2023 for Gujarat Giants. He is as destructive as ever, hitting boundaries at will and scaring the bowlers. Amidst this, during the Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants match, he tries to smash a slower bouncer from Ryan Sidebottom over the offside, and in his attempt his bat breaks from the middle. Fans enjoyed how the big man still breaks bat trying to be brutal towards the bowlers and made the video viral on social media. Legends League Cricket 2023: Ross Taylor's Southern Superstars Wraps Early Against Meagre Challenge by Suresh Raina's Urbanrisers Hyderabad.

Chris Gayle's Bat Breaks While Trying to Hit Ryan Sidebottom's Slower Bouncer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)