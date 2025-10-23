Fans looking to find out today's PKL 2025 (Pro Kabaddi League) matches are in for some exciting action with three clashes in store for fans. Today, Thursday, October 23, is the last day of the league phase in the Pro Kabaddi League 2025. Following this, the playoffs will start. Bengaluru Bulls will take on Gujarat Giants in the first match of the day, which starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The second match of October 23 will witness UP Yoddhas against U Mumba, beginning at 8:30 PM IST. Patna Pirates will go up against Jaipur Pink Pathers in the third and final match PKL 12 League Phase, and this starts at 9:30 PM IST. All three matches will be played at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi. Star Sports will provide Pro Kabaddi League 12 live telecast, while fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch PKL 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but after a subscription. PKL 2025: Former Pro Kabaddi League Star Rahul Chaudhari Predicts Telugu Titans Will Reach Final and Create History .

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants

UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Pathers

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)