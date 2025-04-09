A controversial dismissal was given on the field during the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match at Ahmedabad. RR were chasing 218 and Parag was looking good. Kulwant Khejroliya bowled a really full ball and Parag, who was deep in the crease, yorked himself. GT cricketers claimed for a catch and umpire gave it out on-field. Parag claimed the bat hit the ground and went for the DRS. UltraEdge showed a spike when the ball passed the bat although there was nothing conclusive that it was not due to the ball hitting the ground. Parag left after arguing with the umpire. Fans were shocked too and shared thoughts on social media. Yashasvi Jaiswal Takes Stunning Diving Catch to Dismiss Rashid Khan During GT vs RR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

There is a Sound Before Ball Hit the Bat

There is a sound before ball hit the bat, was that the bat hitting ground and that's what snicko reflected?#RiyanParag#GTvsRR pic.twitter.com/AiJkyiw9Lf — Rohit Juglan (@rohitjuglan) April 9, 2025

Find Another Way of Settling This Issue

Was the snickometer sound from the bat hitting the ground or the ball hitting the bat? How does the third umpire decide? Riyan Parag clearly thinks its from the bat hitting the ground. We need to find another way of settling this issue, not the first time this has happened! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 9, 2025

Clearly Not Out

Riyan Parag Was Clearly Not Out — Soorma (@sosoorma) April 9, 2025

Shocked

I was shocked 3rd umpire decision Riyan parag bat was ground sound spike clearly why signal out🤷‍♂️ It's a controversy decision ra#RRvsGT — rio raz🖤 (@Riyazharris18) April 9, 2025

Edge Louder Than the Crowd

Riyan Parag’s edge louder than the Ahmedabad crowd! Third umpire says OUT, but he’s still in denial. Bhai, Ultra edge don’t lie! #RRvGT #IPL2025 #RiyanParagOut 😜😜 — harinder singh brar (@harry7081) April 9, 2025

Riyan Parag Clear Out

Riyan parag clear out fir bhi..#GTvsRR — Rakesh Choudhary (@realRakesh0) April 9, 2025

